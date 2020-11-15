 Skip to main content
Lynchburg police investigating malicious wounding

Lynchburg police investigating malicious wounding

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred on Fort Avenue early Sunday morning. 

According to a news release from LPD, a man arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound suffered Sunday morning as he drove away from Tres Mure on Fort Avenue. The man arrived at the hospital as LPD officers were responding to a report about a large group being disorderly at the restaurant just before 2 a.m. 

Information on suspects involved in the shooting is unknown, the department said in the release. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stevenson at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 795-5900. Tips also can be entered online at http://p3tips.com or through the P3 app when using a mobile device. 

