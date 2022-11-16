Lynchburg police investigating two shooting incidents

Lynchburg police are investigating after two shooting incidents Wednesday afternoon, one of which injured two people.

At about 1:55 p.m., several 911 callers reported hearing shots near 12th Street, LPD said in a news release. Officers found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street.

Shortly afterward, two victims arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital reporting they had been shot. Both are listed in stable condition, LPD said.

At 2:13 p.m., callers reported more shots fired from the area of Lakeside Drive and Murrell Road.

Police found several cartridge casings and one apartment home that was struck by gunfire within the Meadows Apartments located at 2315 Yorktown Avenue, about a half-mile away from Lakeside and Murrell.

No injuries were reported from that incident.

Many Lynchburg schools were placed on lockdown or lockout, Lynchburg City Schools said. The lockdowns and lockouts were lifted within two hours but student dismissals were delayed and all after-school activities were canceled.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Det. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.