After two hours of testimony and evidence, a Lynchburg police lieutenant was found not guilty Wednesday of assaulting a neighbor in an off-duty incident in May.

Another misdemeanor charge of trespassing against Lynchburg Police Lt. Brian Smith was taken under advisement until May 19, at which time it is expected to be dismissed if there are no further issues between the parties involved, according to retired Judge M. Frederick King’s ruling.

Smith and Gary Spengler, who at the time lived a few doors down on the other side of the street in their Boonsboro neighborhood, each testified Wednesday of a fight that broke out May 19 in Spengler’s backyard when the off-duty officer walked over to confront him.

Kasey Smith, wife of Brian Smith and a city police officer, testified Spengler, whom she did not know, drove closely behind her and honked his horn repeatedly while the two were driving close to their homes. She testified Spengler yelled profanities at her from across the street and she alerted her husband, who walked over.

Chuck Felmlee, Brian Smith’s attorney, said his client, a 20-year LPD veteran, initiated contact with a “hand check” technique that was defensive and intended to create separation, but Spengler struck him in the face.

After Virginia State Police investigated the incident, a trespassing charge against Kasey Smith was dismissed and she returned to full duty in September, a LPD spokesperson said in September.

Felmlee said the couple have since moved out of the neighborhood.

In a video Felmlee played in court, Spengler was heard at least three times telling Brian Smith to get off his property. Spengler testified he and a friend were laying out footing for a garage when he spotted Brian Smith crossing past his 6-foot privacy fence.

Spengler testified Smith charged toward him aggressively and threw a punch.

“I just felt like, this isn’t going to end,” Spengler testified of returning blows and defending himself.

Spengler said he was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital afterward and had bruising on his neck and a bloodshot eye, which he guessed was from the punch.

He testified Smith looked “militant" and he is not fond of police coming on to his private property.

Spengler testified he, Smith and Spengler's friend ended up wrestling on the ground.

“I just saw a very angry person charging at me,” Spengler testified.

Kasey Smith testified Spengler’s yelling derogatory language at her was “almost taunting” and she felt threatened by his driving and behavior she believed was aggressive.

Brian Smith testified his intention when he walked over to the home was to find out what was going on and let the neighbor know it is was not OK to yell and be aggressive toward his wife. He had been called names before as an officer, but this type of incident in his neighborhood was concerning and he would unleash the full legal authority he had to protect his family, the officer testified.

“He was a threat to us,” Brian Smith said in court, adding: “I had no idea who he was. All I know is, he is angry and yelling at me.”

Gray Collins, the special prosecutor from the city of Colonial Heights, said Smith could have left the scene when told and none of the parties would be in court if he hadn’t trespassed to confront Spengler.

Felmlee argued Brian Smith used a defensive technique and acted appropriately in the exchange.

“I think we might be in trouble if he landed a closed-fisted blow,” Felmlee said.

Collins argued there is no real defense when a homeowner tells a person multiple times to leave their property and he doesn’t. However rude and aggressive the defendant thinks Spengler was, he had a First Amendment right to express himself and the commonwealth believes Smith clearly trespassed.

“A man’s home is his castle,” Collins said.

Felmlee said as of Wednesday's hearing Brian Smith had been on leave from his job since the incident.