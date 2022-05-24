Lynchburg police lieutenant charged with trespassing, assault and battery

A Lynchburg police lieutenant was charged Tuesday with one count of trespassing and one count of assault and battery, the Lynchburg Police Department said.

Brian Smith, who has served with LPD for 19 years, was charged following a Virginia State Police investigation, LPD said in a news release.

Lynchburg police received a 911 call at 12:31 p.m. Thursday for an assault in the Boonsboro area of the city. Officers who responded determined an off-duty LPD officer was involved, LPD said.

LPD asked state police to conduct a criminal investigation. LPD is conducting an internal investigation and on Friday placed the officer on leave with pay until the criminal and internal investigations are resolved.

Lynchburg police said one of the people involved in the incident obtained a protective order against Smith and Smith obtained a protective order plus a warrant for assault and battery against that person and a second person.