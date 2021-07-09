Lynchburg police: Man arrested after crashing through restaurant wall

A Lynchburg man was arrested Thursday night on charges of driving under the influence of drugs after police said he crashed a car through the brick wall of a city restaurant.

Ryan Garnett Miller, 33, also is charged with two counts each of felony property damage and hit-and-run.

Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Memorial Avenue at about 11:41 p.m. Thursday to find a car that had crashed through a wall into the Home Cookin’ restaurant at 414 Bay St. and came to a stop completely inside the building, according to Lynchburg Police Lt. Gregory Coleman.

Witnesses said the driver ran from the scene, and officers tracked him down in the area, Coleman said. Witnesses also told officers the car had struck another vehicle parked at the Wendy’s across the way on Memorial Avenue and ran over the Wendy’s sign before crashing through Home Cookin’. No one was injured that night, according to Coleman.

The restaurant has announced on social media it’s closed and has redirected customers to Micah’s Home Cookin’ at 3412 Waterlick Road.

Jail records indicate Miller was let out of jail Friday morning.

— Rachel Mahoney

