Lynchburg police said a man has been charged after he and another man were shot Thursday night in Miller Park.

Dikembe’ D. Jones, 20, is charged with malicious wounding, attempted robbery and use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Officers went to the park at 7:22 p.m. for reports of shots fired in a parking lot next to the basketball court, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

After the call, one person arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital and another arrived at Lynchburg Fire Department's Station 6 before being taken to the hospital; both people had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

One of the men was later identified as Jones, police said. He and the other man, whom a police news release referred to as the victim in the incident, are both still at the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.