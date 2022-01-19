Lynchburg police: Man charged with murder after infant dies

A man was arrested Tuesday in Lynchburg in connection with the death of his 2-month-old daughter, city police said.

William James Smith, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Police and the Lynchburg Fire Department responded at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday to McCausland Ridge Apartments at 2075 Langhorne Road in reference to an infant with breathing problems, police said.

After emergency personnel tried life-saving measures, the child was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Smith was arrested after an investigation and is currently held at the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority without bond, police said.

There were no other children in the home.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Stevenson at (434) 455-6116 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.