 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Lynchburg police: Man charged with murder after infant dies

A man was arrested Tuesday in Lynchburg in connection with the death of his 2-month-old daughter, city police said.

William James Smith, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Police and the Lynchburg Fire Department responded at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday to McCausland Ridge Apartments at 2075 Langhorne Road in reference to an infant with breathing problems, police said.

After emergency personnel tried life-saving measures, the child was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Smith was arrested after an investigation and is currently held at the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority without bond, police said.

There were no other children in the home.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Stevenson at (434) 455-6116 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Yacht squeezes under bridge with less than 5 inches of clearance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert