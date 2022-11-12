Lynchburg police: Man in custody after fatal shooting at Iron & Ale

Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide Friday night at the Iron & Ale restaurant in Lynchburg.

Derek Allen Lewis, 31, was taken into custody without incident around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Jacksonville International Airport in Florida and is being held pending extradition proceedings, the Lynchburg Police Department said.

Lewis faces charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and concealed weapon in connection with the shooting death of Tyler Shane Johnson, 28, police said.

At 9:11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the restaurant at 106 Cornerstone St. for reports of a shot being fired. More callers reported that a man had been shot, police said.

Police said the suspect fled on foot. Citizens followed by first responders on the scene attempted life-saving measures on Johnson but were unsuccessful.

LPD said its forensics and criminal investigation units responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

Following the shooting, police asked the public to be on the lookout for Lewis, describing him as armed and dangerous.

In an update Saturday afternoon announcing that Lewis had been apprehended, LPD thanked "the many citizens who cooperated with detectives working this investigation and/or provided tips on Lewis’ whereabouts."

"We would also like to thank our local law enforcement partners, the United States Marshals Service, Jacksonville Police Department and Jacksonville Airport Police for their assistance," LPD said.

In a post on Facebook, Iron & Ale said the restaurant would be closed until further notice.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with your condolences, they are heard and greatly appreciated," the post read. "... Please keep the Iron & Ale family in your thoughts and prayers."