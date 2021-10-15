Lynchburg police name man arrested in Chambers Street shooting

Lynchburg police on Friday released the name of a man arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting on Chambers Street.
Jaquez Hargett, 22, of Kinston, North Carolina, is charged with one count each of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting from a vehicle, discharge of a firearm in a public place, and reckless handling of a firearm, according to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department.
Police have said officers responded at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of Chambers Street for a report of a shooting and found a man with a serious gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the hospital. Police have not released his identity or his condition.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
— From staff reports