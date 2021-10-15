 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynchburg police name man arrested in Chambers Street shooting
breaking top story

Lynchburg police name man arrested in Chambers Street shooting

Lynchburg police on Friday released the name of a man arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting on Chambers Street.

Jaquez Hargett, 22, of Kinston, North Carolina, is charged with one count each of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting from a vehicle, discharge of a firearm in a public place, and reckless handling of a firearm, according to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police have said officers responded at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of Chambers Street for a report of a shooting and found a man with a serious gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital. Police have not released his identity or his condition.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Shooting 2

Officials investigate the scene of a shooting on Chambers Street in Lynchburg on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
+1 
Jaquez Hargett

Hargett

— From staff reports

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes child care proposals in Connecticut

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Final defendant in Forest murder case gets 20 years
Crime News

Final defendant in Forest murder case gets 20 years

Just more than three years after the shooting death of a Forest man, the last chapter in his murder case was closed Friday with the sentencing of the fourth and final defendant involved in what’s been described as a robbery turned fatal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert