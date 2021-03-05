Lynchburg police name officer who fatally shot dog during standoff

The Lynchburg Police Department on Friday released the name of an officer who fatally shot a dog while attempting to take a man into custody last week for a mental health evaluation.
Sgt. Vernon Parrish was placed on restricted duty Feb. 26 after he fired a single shot in the direction of a man who police said refused to surrender to officers during an hours-long standoff.
Parrish, who was assigned to the patrol division at the time of the shooting, is a 12-year veteran of the department, police spokesperson Carrie Dungan said in a news release Friday. Parrish remains on restricted duty, meaning he is now assigned to a nonuniformed and nonenforcement role.
Lynchburg police generally release the names of officers involved in shootings seven days after an incident, pending a threat assessment. The practice was instituted by Chief Ryan Zuidema, who was named chief in the fall of 2018.
