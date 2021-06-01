Lynchburg police: No charges in York Street homicide

After an extensive investigation into a fatal shooting Sunday on York Street, Lynchburg police said Tuesday no charges will be filed.

Justin Lee Lewis, 24, was found with a gunshot wound after officers responded at 5:40 p.m. to the 200 block of York Street. He died at the scene, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

The Lynchburg Police Department previously said officers took a suspect into custody in the 200 block of Chambers Street.

On Tuesday, LPD said detectives "conducted interviews with multiple witnesses," and the person who shot the gun and called the police first.

"The LPD provided this information to the Lynchburg Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney. It was determined that, based on the evidence available at this time, criminal charges are not justified. The individual has been released from custody."

Details about LPD's investigation and evidence were not provided in the news release.

Police still ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.