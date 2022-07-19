Lynchburg police officer charged in May incident

A Lynchburg police officer has been charged with trespassing in connection with a May 19 incident that also led to charges against a police lieutenant.

Kasey Smith was placed on administrative leave with pay Monday pending criminal and internal investigations. The Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release she has served with the department for 10 years and holds the rank of Police Officer III as a detective in the forensics unit.

Kasey Smith is related to the lieutenant, Brian Smith, who was charged in May with one count of trespassing and one count of assault and battery. Brian Smith, who has served with LPD for 19 years, was charged following a Virginia State Police investigation, LPD has said.

Lynchburg police received a 911 call at 12:31 p.m. May 19 for an assault in the Boonsboro area of the city. Officers who responded determined an off-duty LPD officer was involved, the department has said.

LPD asked state police to conduct a criminal investigation, and LPD is conducting an internal investigation. Brian Smith also was placed on leave with pay until the criminal and internal investigations are resolved.

Lynchburg police have said one of the people involved in the incident obtained a protective order against Brian Smith and he obtained a protective order plus a warrant for assault and battery against that person and a second person.