Lynchburg police officer placed on restricted duty after fatally shooting dog during standoff

A Lynchburg police officer was placed on restricted duty Friday after shooting and killing a dog while attempting to take a man into custody for a mental health evaluation, officials said.
The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Holcomb Path Road after police responded Thursday evening to a report of a man who “shut himself in a residence with multiple weapons,” department spokesperson Carrie Dungan said in a news release Friday.
Dungan said the man refused to leave the residence after officers arrived on the scene. Later Thursday night, a local magistrate issued an emergency custody order requiring police to take the man into custody for a mental health evaluation. Dungan said police negotiators spent hours attempting to coax the man out of the home to no avail.
Police attempted to take the man into custody early Friday morning after determining he did not appear to be armed, Dungan said. The man, whom police did not name, was on a bed at the time of the shooting.
“As officers approached him, the man would not listen to officers' commands and abruptly moved one hand to a concealed location,” Dungan said in the release. “As a result of this movement, an officer fired one shot at the man.”
Dungan said the shot struck and killed a dog that was sitting on the man. The man, who has not been charged in connection to the incident, was taken into custody with the use of a Taser.
The man was transferred to Lynchburg General Hospital to undergo a mental health evaluation. He sustained lacerations to his hand as a result of the incident, Dungan said.
It is unclear if weapons were recovered from the residence. Dungan directed questions about the shooting to Virginia State Police, who have been asked to investigate the incident for any potential criminal offenses.
State police spokesperson Corinne Geller confirmed Friday that investigators with the VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office are now investigating the shooting.
“The investigation remains ongoing at this time,” Geller said in an emailed statement. “Once the investigation is completed, state police will turn the investigative findings over to the Commonwealth's Attorney for final review and adjudication.”
Lynchburg police are also conducting their own internal investigation into the incident. Dungan said the officer has been placed on restricted duty, meaning the officer is now assigned to a nonuniformed and nonenforcement role.
Department policy requires the names of officers involved in a shooting to be released within seven days of an incident, pending a threat assessment. Dungan said police will not release body-worn camera footage due to the ongoing state police investigation.