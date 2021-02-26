Lynchburg police officer placed on restricted duty after fatally shooting dog during standoff

A Lynchburg police officer was placed on restricted duty Friday after shooting and killing a dog while attempting to take a man into custody for a mental health evaluation, officials said.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Holcomb Path Road after police responded Thursday evening to a report of a man who “shut himself in a residence with multiple weapons,” department spokesperson Carrie Dungan said in a news release Friday.

Dungan said the man refused to leave the residence after officers arrived on the scene. Later Thursday night, a local magistrate issued an emergency custody order requiring police to take the man into custody for a mental health evaluation. Dungan said police negotiators spent hours attempting to coax the man out of the home to no avail.

Police attempted to take the man into custody early Friday morning after determining he did not appear to be armed, Dungan said. The man, whom police did not name, was on a bed at the time of the shooting.

“As officers approached him, the man would not listen to officers' commands and abruptly moved one hand to a concealed location,” Dungan said in the release. “As a result of this movement, an officer fired one shot at the man.”

