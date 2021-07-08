Lynchburg police: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle

A pedestrian in Lynchburg died after being hit Thursday morning by an SUV, police said.

Santos Jacobo Rodrigues, 72, of Lynchburg was pronounced dead at Lynchburg General Hospital, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

The SUV's driver, Kirstin Alana Futty, 27, of Lynchburg, was charged with reckless driving, police said.

Police responded to the incident at 9:39 a.m. in the 2000 block of Tate Springs Road, right by the hospital, after receiving a report of a person who had been struck.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Hertzog with the Traffic & Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

This marks the second pedestrian fatality in Lynchburg this week.

William Frederick Kidd Jr., 82, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded Tuesday afternoon to the intersection of Forest Brook Road and Belle Terre Drive. He had been hit by a pickup truck; the driver was charged with reckless driving.

— From staff reports