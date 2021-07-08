 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynchburg police: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle
breaking top story

Lynchburg police: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle

A pedestrian in Lynchburg died after being hit Thursday morning by an SUV, police said.

Santos Jacobo Rodrigues, 72, of Lynchburg was pronounced dead at Lynchburg General Hospital, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

The SUV's driver, Kirstin Alana Futty, 27, of Lynchburg, was charged with reckless driving, police said.

Police responded to the incident at 9:39 a.m. in the 2000 block of Tate Springs Road, right by the hospital, after receiving a report of a person who had been struck. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Hertzog with the Traffic & Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

This marks the second pedestrian fatality in Lynchburg this week. 

William Frederick Kidd Jr., 82, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded Tuesday afternoon to the intersection of Forest Brook Road and Belle Terre Drive. He had been hit by a pickup truck; the driver was charged with reckless driving.

— From staff reports

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Police rescue girl snatched from bike

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert