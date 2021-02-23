Lynchburg police plan new website to publish use-of-force, complaint data

In a bid for greater transparency, Lynchburg police plan to publish information online detailing use-of-force incidents, complaints filed against officers, traffic stops and officer interactions with city residents.

“We’re going to include a ton of things,” Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said of the department's planned website at a Lynchburg City Council work session on Tuesday. “The idea there is that it is going to be a kind of one-stop shop, for a lack of a better term, where you can go and gather as much information as you want.”

The website, now under construction, is a key part of the department’s new “action plan” aimed at strengthening trust between law enforcement and city residents. The plan, which Zuidema outlined Tuesday, was developed in response to local protests organized in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

A review of annual police reports and internal department memos by The News & Advance last year found that Lynchburg police officers were the subject of more than 200 formal complaints between 2015 and 2019.