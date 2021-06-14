 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynchburg police respond to store parking lot after shooting
breaking top story

Lynchburg police respond to store parking lot after shooting

Fort Ave shooting

Lynchburg police on Monday were on the scene of a shooting outside the Family Dollar store on Fort Avenue.

 Rachel Mahoney

Lynchburg police are on the scene of a shooting outside the Family Dollar store on Fort Avenue that's sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers responded to a call made around 5:55 p.m. Monday for a malicious wounding in the area, according to spokesperson Carrie Dungan.

In the parking lot, they found one man suffering from a serious gunshot wound; he was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital by ambulance.

Dungan said the department has no information to release on suspects.

So far this year, there have been six homicides in Lynchburg and Dungan said the department has responded to more than 200 shots fired calls.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 14

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert