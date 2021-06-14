Lynchburg police respond to store parking lot after shooting

Lynchburg police are on the scene of a shooting outside the Family Dollar store on Fort Avenue that's sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers responded to a call made around 5:55 p.m. Monday for a malicious wounding in the area, according to spokesperson Carrie Dungan.

In the parking lot, they found one man suffering from a serious gunshot wound; he was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital by ambulance.

Dungan said the department has no information to release on suspects.

So far this year, there have been six homicides in Lynchburg and Dungan said the department has responded to more than 200 shots fired calls.

