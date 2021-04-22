Lynchburg police seek info on 2017 homicide

Lynchburg police announced Thursday they are reopening a 2017 homicide case.
On Aug. 31, 2017, officers responded at 4:36 a.m. to the 600 block of Rodes Street for a vehicle accident, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release. Officers found Jermaine Hawkins, 34, of Lynchburg with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and died Oct. 7, 2017.
Detectives are seeking information from the community, LPD said, and ask anyone with knowledge of this incident to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.