Lynchburg police seek suspect in armed robbery

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday at Roses Express in the Plaza shopping center.

At 7:20 p.m. Dec. 28, officers responded to 2323 Memorial Avenue for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred, according to a news release from the department.

The caller stated the store was robbed by a man with a knife, LPD said. The suspect ran off with money.

Upon investigation and reviewing surveillance footage from the store, LPD said the suspect is described as a Black man, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 250 to 275 pounds. He wore a black sweatshirt with a gray hoodie underneath, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. P. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.