 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Lynchburg police seek suspect in armed robbery

Roses

The Lynchburg Police Department released this image in connection with an investigation into an armed robbery at Roses Express.

 Provided photo

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday at Roses Express in the Plaza shopping center.

At 7:20 p.m. Dec. 28, officers responded to 2323 Memorial Avenue for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred, according to a news release from the department.

The caller stated the store was robbed by a man with a knife, LPD said. The suspect ran off with money.

Upon investigation and reviewing surveillance footage from the store, LPD said the suspect is described as a Black man, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 250 to 275 pounds. He wore a black sweatshirt with a gray hoodie underneath, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. P. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

People are also reading…

Here are some tips for pickpocket prevention.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Native Americans struggle to access college in the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert