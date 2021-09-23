Lynchburg police seeking info on Garfield Avenue shooting

Police are looking for information on a shooting that injured a man early Thursday morning on Garfield Avenue.
Officers responded around 3:10 a.m. to the 1300 block of Garfield Avenue for a 911 call about a shooting, according to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department.
A man in that area, whom authorities didn’t name, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the release states.
LPD is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call (434) 485-7267, call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, enter an anonymous tip at http://p3tips.com or by using the P3 app. Anyone who might have security footage of the area at that time is asked to call (434) 455-6065 or use the Neighbors portal.
Rachel Mahoney
Reporter
(434) 385-5554
