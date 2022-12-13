Lynchburg police: Suspect shows gun, officer fires a shot, no one injured

A Lynchburg police officer fired a gun after a criminal suspect showed a firearm as law enforcement worked to arrest him, but no one was injured, police said.

The suspect, Aaron Hadley Roberts III, 31, was wanted on charges of brandishing a firearm, violating a protective order and possession of a firearm by a felon, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

While officers were attempting to arrest Roberts in the 100 block of Holmes Circle on Tuesday morning, Roberts barricaded himself in the home's attic. After two hours of negotiating, Roberts showed a handgun, which led a Lynchburg police officer to fire a department-issued handgun, LPD said.

Roberts was taken into custody without further incident, and police recovered a gun at the scene.

Roberts was charged with further offenses as a result: brandishing a firearm, obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is jailed without bond.

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema has asked Virginia State Police to investigate, which is common when an officer fires a gun during an incident such as this.

The officer "has been placed in a non-enforcement, limited-duty status until the investigation is complete," LPD said.

Roberts' arrest came as "multiple local, state and federal partners, collaborated to serve previously issued arrest warrants for violent offenders within the city," LPD said.