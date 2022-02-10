Lynchburg police: Two of six suspects caught after armed robbery

Lynchburg police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday in the 700 block of Grady Street.

Officers responded at 3:19 p.m. to the scene on Grady Street which is between Fort Avenue and the Lynchburg Expressway, near Spring Hill Cemetery.

Two people reported they were attacked by six men with guns. The suspects attempted to steal a car, which crashed nearby, and they ran away on foot, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release. Two of the suspects were caught by police and are in custody.

The two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both were treated at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Charges are pending, police said.

Police ask anyone who captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

In a separate incident, police are looking for suspects after a carjacking Monday in the 1600 block of Monsview Place.

Officers responded at 7:55 p.m. and learned four men, one of whom had a handgun, had stolen the car of a driver who was attempting to deliver food to an address on Monsview Place, which is across Rivermont Avenue from Cabell Street.

The suspects were described as black men, wearing all black clothing and the fourth wore a red hooded sweatshirt. They are all possibly in their late teens or early twenties, police said.

The victim was uninjured.

The car was recovered, but no arrests have been made, police said.