A Lynchburg police officer who fired a gun while officers were attempting to arrest a man in December did not use excessive force, the city's top prosecutor said Thursday.

Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison said Officer J. Foster fired one round after Aaron Hadley Roberts III, 31, displayed a loaded Glock 19 pistol; Roberts wasn't shot, but he then fell through a townhouse attic and onto the floor below, Harrison said in a report released Thursday.

Roberts and at least five officers were in the attic of the Holmes Circle townhouse the morning of Dec. 13 after authorities came to the residence to arrest him on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, brandishing a firearm and violation of a protective order. The effort was part of a multi-agency joint operation to serve outstanding arrest warrants around the city.

During the standoff in the attic — which came more than an hour after police initially arrived on scene and attempted to persuade Roberts to leave the home — Roberts not only refused to obey repeated commands to surrender and show his hands but also made threats to shoot himself, Harrison said.

Foster fired after Roberts showed the gun; his actions were "reasonable in relation to the perceived threat to himself and other officers," Harrison wrote.

Roberts sustained minor injuries to his left arm and left knee. A wooden beam in the attic near where he had been looked as if it had been hit by a projectile, but the bullet from Foster's gun was never found, Harrison said.

Police said in December that Roberts faces further charges as a result of this incident: brandishing a firearm, obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a felon.