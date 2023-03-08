Lynchburg's top prosecutor said Wednesday a police officer's use of deadly force in a February fatal shooting was "justifiable."

Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison held a news conference Wednesday to announce her findings in the investigation of the death of Ry'heam Brown, 25, of Lynchburg.

Harrison also showed dash camera and body-worn camera footage from Lynchburg Police Officer John Person.

Person remains on a restricted duty non-enforcement assignment while an internal investigation into the shooting continues, according to Police Chief Ryan Zuidema.

According to Harrison’s findings, at about 9:25 p.m. Feb. 2, a call came out on police radio for report of shots fired in the area of 700 Grady St. Person was nearby, driving his marked patrol car.

About a minute later, Person radioed he saw a white sedan headed toward Park Avenue and recognized it as one driven by Brown, whom Person knew from an attempted traffic stop Jan. 11.

“It’s important to recognize that this officer had some particular knowledge of Ry’heam Brown,” Harrison said Wednesday. “He knew him to be someone who carried firearms. He knew that he just got out of prison for a felony offense of malicious wounding. He knew Ry’heam Brown to be associated with a criminal street gang here in the City of Lynchburg.”

After a vehicle pursuit through residential streets, once Brown no longer could pass cars on Pierce Street, Brown got out of his vehicle and ran.

After searching for Brown, Person spotted him and told him to stop several times. As Brown ran in front of the officer, Brown fell down attempting to turn a corner down an alley on 17th Street behind 1700 Fillmore Street, according to Harrison's findings.

The officer closed the distance, Harrison said, and pointed his gun while telling Brown to “Get on the ground! Get on the ground! You’re gonna get tased.”

Brown attempted to stand up, but was pushed down by Person, Harrison said.

Harrison said in Brown’s right pocket hung a red bandana, consistent with his street gang affiliation.

As Person began to say “Stay ...” to Brown, he was interrupted by the sight of a firearm in Brown’s right hand, Harrison said. The firearm had a red bandana tied to the extended magazine clip. Person told him to, “Stop! Drop the gun!” according to body-worn camera footage.

“Brown did not drop the gun, stop or stay down,” Harrison said Wednesday.

Person stood on Brown's left side as he laid on the ground and when Brown did not drop the gun, Person stepped back away from Brown, Harrison wrote.

Brown was getting to his feet “with the gun in his right hand while turning to his right when Officer Person fired six rounds at Brown," Harrison said.

The sequence of events happened within five minutes of the initial call.

Person then reported a shots-fired call over his radio.

Once other officers arrived, Person approached Brown and found the gun next to Brown's right side. Person threw the gun away from Brown's body, Harrison said.

Person, according to Harrison's report, was then escorted from the area by another officer at the request of his commanding officer.

Chest compressions were performed on Brown by LPD officers until medics with the Lynchburg Fire Department arrived and began taking care of Brown.

"By 9:50 p.m.," Harrison wrote in her report, "resuscitation was discontinued as Brown was deceased."

"Person gave a statement that when he saw Brown with a gun he immediately feared being shot by Brown," Harrison said. "Once Brown stood up with the firearm still in his hand and Person saw Brown turn toward him, Person believed Brown was turning to shoot at him, so he shot Brown to protect his life. When Person fired at Brown, the thought was to shoot until the threat stopped," Harrison wrote.

Zuidema said Wednesday, "there's a common misnomer that when someone is shot in the back then it's automatically something wrong."

"We have to understand the dynamics of human interaction and high-stress incidents, right? And there's an action and a reaction, OK. Reaction takes much longer [than] the action takes every single time," Zuidema said, explaining the factors officers have to take into account in a "split-second" decision.

Harrison similarly spoke to the delay between when officers might perceive a threat and when they might react.

"While it's certainly, for us, the untrained person watching this, it is shocking seeing them shoot this person as the person is turning around, continuing to fall to the ground," Harrison said Wednesday, "there is that delay in the time someone is perceiving the threat until they're able to react by their own affirmative action or stop their current action, under such a period of stress."

Zuidema said Person has not been involved in any other officer-involved shooting. He joined the department in June 2018.

Both Zuidema and Harrison expressed their condolences to Brown's family and friends Wednesday.

"This is an incident, a tragedy that we never want to see happen," Harrison said. "A citizen of our community is gone. However, ... we ultimately made a determination that Officer Person's use of deadly force was justifiable self-defense."