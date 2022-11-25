Lynchburg woman charged in Miles Market robbery

A Lynchburg woman was arrested after a robbery Friday morning at Miles Market, Lynchburg police said.

Ayanna Janee Paige, 28 is jailed without bond on a robbery charge, the Lynchburg Police Department said. A Lynchburg man also was arrested on an obstruction charge.

Officers responded at 8:45 a.m. to the store at 1112 Rivermont Ave. The caller said the store was robbed by a woman who stole money from the register.

The Lynchburg Police Department said Paige was taken into custody without incident at a nearby residence.