Lynchburg woman charged with murder after human remains found in burned-out vehicle

A Lynchburg woman was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the discovery of human remains found last week in a burned-out vehicle, the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office said.

Artenna K. Horsley-Robey, 29, is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

The vehicle, a 2002 GMC Yukon, was found on the morning of Oct. 21 near the intersection of Forbes and State Park roads in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest, the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office has said. The Yukon had been set on fire and abandoned.

The human remains were sent to Roanoke for positive identification, which has yet to come back, the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

"Today's arrest is the result of the collaborative efforts of over a dozen law enforcement officers working non-stop for nearly 1,000 work hours over the past six days," Appomattox County Sheriff Donald Simpson said in a news release Tuesday.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and are working with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office in connection with a missing-person report related to the owner of the GMC Yukon.

More arrests are pending, the Appomattox sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 352-8241 or an anonymous tip line at (434) 352-3995.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.