 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynchburg woman fatally shot
breaking

Lynchburg woman fatally shot

{{featured_button_text}}

Lynchburg police are investigating after a woman was killed Thursday.

Samantha Robinson, 28, of Lynchburg was found with a gunshot wound after officers responded at 4:44 p.m. to 12th and Kemper streets for a report of a malicious wounding, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Police said in the news release the homicide happened near 12th and Pierce streets.

Robinson was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert