Lynchburg woman fatally shot

Lynchburg police are investigating after a woman was killed Thursday.

Samantha Robinson, 28, of Lynchburg was found with a gunshot wound after officers responded at 4:44 p.m. to 12th and Kemper streets for a report of a malicious wounding, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Police said in the news release the homicide happened near 12th and Pierce streets.

Robinson was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

