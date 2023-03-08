APPOMATTOX — A Lynchburg woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in connection with the October 2020 shooting death of a man whose body was found burned in Appomattox County.

Artenna Kainna Horsley-Robey, 31, also pleaded guilty in Appomattox Circuit Court on Wednesday to one count each of abducting victim Carlos Levell Rose, conspiracy to commit abduction, arson, conspiracy to commit arson, concealing or altering a dead body, conspiring to conceal or alter a dead body and destruction of property.

Horsley-Robey was in a sexual relationship with Rose, a Bedford County resident, when her boyfriend, co-defendant Enrico Andre Moss, found out through text exchanges and was angry, prosecutors said at Moss' jury trial in January.

Moss and the two men convicted of shooting Rose, Keyanta Ke’Shaun Robinson and Mik’Tavis Elonta Naeshu Green, abducted Rose on Oct. 20, 2020, from where the victim's vehicle was parked off the U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, Appomattox Commonwealth's Attorney Les Fleet said.

Just prior to the abduction, Horsley-Robey met with Rose near the Percival's Island entrance in downtown Lynchburg and "lured" Rose to a predetermined location where the three men seized him at gunpoint, Fleet said.

Robinson drove Rose's vehicle, with Green in the backseat next to Rose, and Horsley-Robey followed in Moss's vehicle as Moss in the passenger's seat, Fleet said. During the course of the drive, Rose was shot dead; his remains were found by law enforcement the following day inside his burned 2002 GMC Yukon off State Park Road near Holliday Lake State Park in Appomattox County.

Green and Robinson both said they shot Rose after he went for a gun, Horsley-Robey testified at Moss’ trial. Moss told the two, “You did what you had to do,” and at Moss’ direction, Horsley-Robey contacted Moss' brother, Montel Shaquille Croner, who brought two cans of gasoline used to set the Yukon on fire,

Horsley-Robey testified she put her head down, heard a loud boom and saw Robinson and Moss run back to the vehicle she was in.

Croner pleaded no contest Jan. 5 in Appomattox Circuit Court to one count each of arson and concealing a dead body, according to court records. He was given a 10-year suspended jail sentence and supervised probation, records show.

Appomattox Sheriff’s Maj. Robert Richardson testified at Moss' trial cellphone records and interviews led to the co-defendants’ arrests and charges.

Fleet said Rose was shot multiple times in the head and chest.

A medical examiner at Moss' trial testified Rose was dead before the fire, according to the autopsy results, and cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Fleet said the bullets found in Rose’s body came from two different guns and the fire was set to cover the crime.

An Appomattox County jury in January found Moss guilty on one count each of first-degree murder, abduction, arson, conspiracy to commit abduction for money or benefit, conspiracy to commit arson, concealing or altering a dead body, conspiring to conceal a body and destruction of property. Moss did not testify during his two-day trial.

Green and Robinson each within the past two months have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, using a firearm in commission of a felony and the same remaining charges Moss was found guilty of.

Robinson is set for sentencing June 8 in Appomattox Circuit Court. Moss is set for sentencing March 21, according to court records, and Fleet said Green's sentencing is planned for May.

Horsley-Robey's sentencing is scheduled for July 13. She could face life in prison. Judge Andy Nelson has ordered a presentence report be prepared.

Though Horsley-Robey didn't pull the trigger in Rose's death, Fleet said, she is equally culpable in the crime as a principal in the second degree.

"The commonwealth attorney's office is happy to have this horrendous crime coming to a conclusion," Fleet said. "We believe that with these guilty pleas and finding of guilt with Mr. Moss that justice is being served for the Rose family and we are looking forward to the sentencing."