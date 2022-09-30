Lynchburg woman indicted in unemployment fraud case

A Lynchburg woman faces five criminal charges in connection with an unemployment compensation fraud case, according to a news release from Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Britanny Anderson is charged with one felony count of obtaining money by false pretenses, one misdemeanor count of computer fraud, and three misdemeanor counts of false statement to obtain/increase benefits.

She is one of four people charged in connection with fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation. The others are from Culpeper, according to the release sent Friday.

Miyares was asked by the Virginia Employment Commission to prosecute claims of fraud, according to the release.

No additional information is available as the case remains open and ongoing, Miyares' office said in the news release.