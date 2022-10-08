Lynchburg's Commonwealth's Attorney's Office faces more cases, fewer prosecutors

Facing high caseloads and a dwindling staff, the Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney's Office no longer will participate in prosecuting select misdemeanors in the city.

Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison's decision was first expressed to city leadership in a letter from her office to Lynchburg City Council and City Manager Wynter Benda dated Aug. 19.

Carrie Dungan, director of communications and public engagement for the City of Lynchburg, said the city's police officers will have to prosecute the cases the commonwealth's attorney office is not involved in. She said the city is working with Police Chief Ryan Zuidema to determine the impact but noted all of those crimes will still be prosecuted.

Some examples of standalone charges that will not be handled by Harrison's office include driving with a suspended license; trespassing; misdemeanor possession of drugs; drunk in public; and altered or forged license plates.

While her office is withdrawing from prosecuting these as standalone charges, Harrison said in her letter her office will prosecute these charges if they are connected to other charges.

With the decision to withdraw prosecution from these select standalone misdemeanors, Harrison is hoping to provide her team of prosecutors with more time to work on the more serious offenses that require more time and attention, and those that may have more of an impact on public safety.

"This is not a happy occasion for us," Harrison said about the decision.

In her letter, a copy of which Harrison provided to The News & Advance, Harrison responded to questions from city council during its July 26 work session, laying out what her office is doing to address a rise in violent crimes and firearm offenses in the city.

Harrison said in a recent interview with The News & Advance the primary reason her office is withdrawing prosecution of these select misdemeanors is staffing.

Harrison said her office is not immune to a difficult job market for those looking to fill positions of need, especially in a field that requires deep vetting of potential candidates.

"We're supposed to have 11 attorneys, according to the staffing standards from the Virginia Compensation Board, and sadly, as of Oct. 7, we will be down another good prosecutor ... so I will be down 27% of my workforce at that point," Harrison said Sept. 27, noting the department now has only eight full-time prosecutors on staff.

"... In my experience, we have never seen that type of turnover."

The Lynchburg Police Department confirmed Friday it has been in communication with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office regarding Harrison's decision to relinquish some prosecutions and emphasized it remains committed to keeping the community safe.

"These changes will, most certainly, require additional training for LPD personnel to ensure consistency in court case preparation and to learn new responsibilities surrounding discovery rules for evidence," LPD Capt. Lisa Singleton wrote to The News & Advance. "Although we may see a shift in the conviction rate for these cases, the LPD continually maintains a cooperative relationship with Mrs. Harrison and her office."

It's not only the Lynchburg office that is having a hard time hiring qualified prosecutors. Harrison said she knows the Prince Edward County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office has had a position open for about a year that has gone unfilled.

Harrison said it's especially hard to retain quality attorneys in the city's office due to the workload compared to surrounding counties.

"One left for the county," Harrison said about her departing attorneys, "where the workload is less, the person is closer to their house, and she's getting paid $13,000 a year more to do the same job. I can't compete with that."

Harrison cited local crime stats and Virginia State Police data that show in 2021, Campbell County had 1,724 offenses and 488 arrests, compared to Lynchburg's 5,783 offenses and 1,251 arrests.

Campbell County has six prosecutors, while Lynchburg is down to eight while facing more than double the amount of arrests and nearly triple the amount of offenses, Harrison said.

"If we had 11, we'd have about double [the staff] for about double the work. But instead, we're down significantly to deal with the same workload."

Due to "special ethical obligations" specific to the field, Harrison said she cannot, as a supervising attorney, give her staff more work than they can competently handle.

"They also have an ethical duty not to take on more work than they can competently handle, so this was sort of the only release valve we have," Harrison said about the decisions to withdraw prosecution from select misdemeanors.

During fiscal year 2023 budget discussions, Harrison requested local city funding for several positions. She requested a new juvenile and domestic relations court legal assistant; a new full-time bodyworn camera and Freedom of Information Act assistant; one new full-time prosecutor; and a new hourly in-house investigator, according to Dungan.

The city granted the new full-time bodyworn camera and FOIA assistant, and maintained funding for a part-time legal support receptionist, Dungan said.

When asked how budget requests are weighed from city departments, Dungan said council's priorities for fiscal year 2023 were public safety, infrastructure, lifelong learning, quality of life and economic development.

She said requests identified as "mission critical" were included in the proposed 2023 budget, but the city also addressed public safety through increased pay for police officers and firefighters, which was a priority laid out by council even before 2023 budget discussions began.

Dungan pointed out that, as a constitutional officer, Harrison's office can seek funding through Virginia's General Assembly as well.

Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, said in an interview with The News & Advance the General Assembly has done its part, pointing to raises granted to commonwealth's attorneys across Virginia.

But he said the problem facing staffing falls with the state compensation board as well as workforce issues across the commonwealth.

"I think the biggest challenge we have is the compensation board. That impacts law enforcement, commonwealth's attorneys, and so that’s a big issue that we have got to tackle and try to get more help out of," Walker said in a recent interview.

The compensation board determines "reasonable budgets" for the commonwealth toward the cost of operations for constitutional officers.

Walker said "raising their pay helps, but most of the attorneys are young, coming out of college, got their law degrees and start in a prosecutor’s office for, say, $60,000. We’ve got some trade people that are making that much money. And the prosecutors have all their college debt. It’s a challenge within the commonwealth's attorney’s office to recruit and get good attorneys."

Walker said the onus is on Lynchburg City Council to step up and provide for the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office if it wants safer streets in Lynchburg.

"With the amount of money we’re seeing surplus-wise thanks to all the tax increases last year," Walker said, "city council certainly needs to step up if they want to keep safer streets and provide some additional funding on their part. We do what we can on the state side and we’re trying to beef that up more each year, but there’s also room for the localities to help step up and be a bigger player if they want to keep crime out.

"We increased their funding this year. We want to do more, but it’s got to be a partnership. You can’t just point fingers at someone else and say, ‘You’re the reason for that.'"

Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan said the city already goes beyond the requirements of the state compensation board.

"City Council continues to appropriate funds above the amount required by State Code," Dolan said in an email.

She said council "provides three positions above what the state requires, including one that was added during Fiscal Year 2023. Overall, the city subsidies $250,000 above what the state compensation board requires for salaries for [commonwealth's attorney] employees."

She also said in fiscal year 2023, when most city employees received a 3% general wage increase, employees of the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office received a 5% wage increase adopted by the General Assembly.

Dolan added "without question, the [commonwealth's attorney] is a critical piece of our public safety function in the city."

Harrison stressed her relationship with council is in good shape, saying the city and council have generally been "very supportive" of the requests of her office.

In addition to staffing, Lynchburg's commonwealth's attorney said community assistance has been a problem in moving cases forward, with very few witnesses being willing to come forward for high-profile cases.

Harrison mentioned the case of Keri Sharpe, who is accused of second-degree murder in connection with a March 2022 shooting and was released on bond because a witness would not respond to a subpoena to appear.

She said there are other cases in circuit court that had multiple eyewitnesses, but because none are willing to come forward, even under subpoena power, her office is left to seek other avenues of prosecution.

Usually, Harrison said, the issue doesn't come down to witness tampering or intimidation, unless in gang-related cases or intimate partner violence cases. She said it more comes down to citizens saying, "That's not my problem," or, "I don't want to be involved," when it comes to the court process.

"I've never seen anyone go after a stranger witness. Is it possible? Sure," she said. "It's possible someone can come to my house. I'm the prosecutor ... but the likelihood of something happening to you is so small."

With witnesses not coming to court, Harrison said, prosecutors are limited to just the evidence admitted for trials, but "in order to do that, in order to get creative when people don't want to come to court, you have to have the time and manpower to look outside the box to find other ways to bring the case forward."

Harrison said the problem ultimately comes down to distrust of law enforcement that has surfaced in recent years.

"With all of the national social justice talking points and local protests and things of that nature, I think we're trying to work toward a more just and equitable system. However, along with that is all these negative talking points, which I think has cultivated a distrust for law enforcement at a higher level than what we've previously seen exist," Harrison said.

Working through a large case load with a smaller team, Harrison said there's no questioning her office's love for the job.

"People are doing this job not because they want to get rich or anything of that nature," she said, "but because they love the work, they love the trial work, they love helping victims of crime ... and feeling like at the end of the day they helped somebody.

"But what we don't want is people making mistakes because they were pulled in too many directions at one time. We want to be able to do the best work."