Authorities say a Madison Heights man faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and other offenses after a police chase in which a deputy was injured.

Thomas Wayne Board Jr., 39, is also charged with felony receiving stolen goods, driving suspended after certain offenses, three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, obstruction of justice, felony eluding, reckless driving, driving with inoperable exhaust, failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to appear in court and revocation of bond, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

The latter two charges were out of Campbell County, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said it was conducting surveillance on criminal activity in the Afton area on Saturday evening when a deputy tried to stop a black 2011 Hyundai Azera at 10:25 p.m. on Mill lane.

The driver rammed a sheriff's office vehicle, and deputies continued to chase it on and off road with the help of Virginia State Police.

The driver, later identified as Board, crashed the vehicle and was taken into custody at 10:29 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

Both the deputy who was rammed and Board were hospitalized with injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office did not provide their conditions in a social media post describing the incident.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Lynchburg area.