Madison Heights man charged in child sex case granted bond

A Madison Heights man accused of sexually abusing a minor was granted a $7,500 secured bond in Amherst Circuit Court Tuesday.

Robert Lonnell Adams, 43, of Madison Heights, faces one count each of sexually assaulting a minor under age 13, carnal knowledge of a minor, indecent liberties with a child younger than age 15 and forcible sodomy of a minor younger than age 13, according to arrest warrants. The charges date back to 2003 and 2013, according to statements made during a bond appeal hearing Tuesday before Judge Michael Garrett.

Adams has been in custody since the first week of January. He recently served as coordinator of Amherst County Public Schools' Alternative to Suspension Center.

Jim Gallagher, chief of human resources for Amherst County Public Schools, said Adams began employment with the division in the fall of the 2018-19 school year in a coaching capacity. Adams was hired as an at-risk coordinator for the division’s Alternative to Suspension Center on Feb. 1, 2019.

Chuck Felmlee, Adams' attorney, requested a $5,000 secured bond release. Adams' family testified the defendant, a former football standout at William Campbell High School who played defensive end at Virginia Tech, has a history of working with at-risk youth.

