Madison Heights man charged in Lynchburg homicide is sentenced on unrelated probation violation

A Madison Heights man was sentenced to a year behind bars for a probation violation connected to a firearm charge from 2013.

Leonard Eugene Blackwell, Jr., 41, of Madison Heights, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Amherst Circuit Court.

According to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Carwile, Blackwell was convicted in February 2013 on three counts of grand larceny and one count of firearm possession by a nonviolent felon. Carwile said Blackwell served roughly 13 months, one month for the grand larceny charges and 12 months for the firearm charge.

Blackwell already is in custody in connection with an unrelated homicide case in Lynchburg. He was arrested in December after police discovered the body of Clarissa Devon Jones, 37, and he faces charges of second-degree murder, destroying evidence of a felony, concealing a dead body and three counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

He was denied bond in January based off what the judge called a "significant felony record," which included two failures to appear and one failure to register as a sex offender. His trial has been set for 9 a.m. Aug. 2 in Lynchburg Circuit Court.

Carwile said the subject of Blackwell's probation violation heard in court Wednesday was being found guilty of "receiving a few counts of stolen property in Lynchburg in 2013."

Carwile also said that, upon Blackwell's initial intake into probation after getting out, Blackwell told the probation officer, "I will follow the rules I want to follow and others I will not. If that results in a violation, so be it. I will take it up to the judge."

Initially, the commonwealth sought "significant time" for Blackwell, asking for upwards of six years for all of the violations.

Peter Frazier, Blackwell's defense attorney, called that request "unreasonable" because the commonwealth gave him a violation for good behavior for convictions that occurred six years after the original conviction, and that he already had served enough active time on this charge.

Blackwell asked Judge Michael T. Garrett for leniency in his sentencing.

"I've been doing this since 2000," he added, "I have two failures to register, one for an address, one for an email address. It's not like I'm going around not caring, like Mr. Carwile says," he said.

"I understand you can do what you want. I'm asking you to show me some leniency and give me another chance."

Garrett revoked and resentenced all three of Blackwell's grand larceny charges, suspending all of the time on the convictions. On the firearm charge, Garrett revoked four years, suspending three, leaving Blackwell with one year of active time.

