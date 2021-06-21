Madison Heights man charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer

A Madison Heights man is charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer in connection with an incident Sunday in Amherst County.

Amherst County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call Sunday for a reported assault in the Colony Road area of Madison Heights. Deputies met with a woman who said she was assaulted and had physical signs that she had been, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The woman identified the person that had assaulted her as Takota Jordan Cash, the release said. As deputies approached a residence where Cash is known to live, they were met with gunfire from a rifle and were able to identify Cash, 20, as the person shooting at them as he was running away from the officers, according to the release.

No one was hit by gunfire and deputies involved did not fire their weapons. While seeking cover in the wood line, the initial responding deputies lost sight of Cash but believed he had retreated into the house on Thacker Lane, the release said.

Additional resources from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, the Lynchburg Police Department and Amherst County Public Safety were dispatched to the scene to try to negotiate to get Cash to come out of the house, according to the release.