Madison Heights man convicted of sex charges involving a minor gets active 3-month sentence

Jim Gallagher, chief of human resources for Amherst County Public Schools, has said Adams began employment with the division in the fall of the 2018-19 school year in a coaching capacity. Adams was hired as an at-risk coordinator for the division’s Alternative to Suspension Center on Feb. 1, 2019 and no longer is employed with the division, according to ACPS officials.

Adams’ family testified at a previous bond hearing he is a former football standout at William Campbell High School who played defensive end at Virginia Tech and has a history of working with at-risk youth.

Chuck Felmlee, Adams' attorney, said the defendant has no prior criminal record and turned himself in when he became aware of the arrest warrants. He described Adams as a coach, mentor and provider for his family.

The convictions will follow Adams for the rest of his life, have closed multiple career doors and brought embarrassment, Felmlee said.

"There are significant punishments that are coming to him as a result of this," Felmlee said.

Felmlee said Adams takes responsibility and told Judge Michael Garrett such offenses involving his client won't happen again.

"I do not anticipate seeing Mr. Adams ever again in a court setting," Felmlee said to Garrett.