Madison Heights man gets eight years in false kidnapping armed robbery

A Madison Heights man who robbed a Lynchburg convenience store at gunpoint as part of a false kidnapping setup last summer will spend more than eight years in prison for his role.

Christopher Ryan Doss, 25, pleaded guilty in September to robbery, using a firearm in a felony, grand larceny and petit larceny from the Aug. 17 incident. He’s the third of four accused co-conspirators to be sentenced, while the fourth defendant is awaiting a preliminary hearing next month.

Doss and his codefendant, Dakota Finchum, walked into the Five Star Mart on Memorial Avenue at around 9 p.m. wearing sunglasses and looking at items in the store, according to evidence presented at previous hearings. After standing in line, Doss pulled out what looked like a handgun and demanded money from the cashier while Finchum grabbed a woman in the store and held a knife to her throat.

Authorities said the woman turned out to be Marquetez Fisher, whom the men appeared to abduct when they left the store with about $1,000, according to testimony and evidence. They left in a car registered to Makayla Dodson's mother, and all four ended the night at Dodson's apartment. She is the fourth defendant in the robbery.