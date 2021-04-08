Madison Heights man gets nearly 22 years on drug-trafficking charges

A Madison Heights man was sentenced last month to almost 22 years in prison for his role in drug trafficking.

Eric Joseph Gravette, 37, pleaded guilty in late September to four drug and firearm charges in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg, court records show.

A Thursday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Virginia states Gravette agreed he was a “career offender based upon his criminal record.”

Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked outside a restaurant that fled when they approached, according to the release.

The driver, who the officers later found out was Gravette, drove the car into an embankment and then fled the officers on foot. They found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and a 9mm gun in the car.

Further investigation revealed Gravette had a hand in trafficking almost 20 pounds of meth in just under a year, the release states. Prior to that, he’d recently gotten out of incarceration for drug charges in Campbell County.

Gravette was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison March 18, court records indicate.

Rachel Mahoney

