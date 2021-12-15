Madison Heights man sentenced to seven years for sex assault

AMHERST — A Madison Heights man convicted of aggravated sexual battery of a 17-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison.

Keith Cavelle Mitchell, 61, also was convicted of indecent liberties with a minor at the close of a May bench trial in Amherst County Circuit Court.

His charges stemmed from an incident in May 2019, where he entered the room of a 17-year-old girl, began touching her and then raped her, the victim testified at trial.

At first, Mitchell denied any contact with her when interviewed by law enforcement, according to testimony in the case. Months later, when confronted with DNA evidence, he changed his story and admitting to touching the girl sexually.

Taking the stand Wednesday, the victim said she was undergoing therapy until a few months ago and finds she can’t trust anyone anymore.

Prosecutor Adam Stanley asked for a sentence higher than what calculated guidelines recommended in a presentence report, calling the case “disgusting” and questioning whether Mitchell truly felt remorse after what happened.

Mitchell apologized and, while testifying, said he didn’t act appropriately but continued to dispute details of the accusations.

His attorney, Herb Taylor, asked for a sentence in line with the calculated guidelines, bringing up that his client still actively cares for both his parents and saying the conviction itself “made the point.”

Amherst County Circuit Judge Michael Garrett sentenced Mitchell to seven years in prison, saying he recalled Mitchell’s story changing and wasn’t convinced Mitchell had truly accepted responsibility.

After his release, Mitchell will be on supervised probation for two years, unsupervised probation for a year and a half and will need to be of good behavior for 20 years. He’ll also need to register as a sex offender and is forbidden to contact the victim.

