Madison Heights woman sentenced to 1 year, 6 month-sentence on meth distribution charges

AMHERST -- A Madison Heights woman pleaded guilty to five counts of distribution of methamphetamine in Amherst Circuit Court on Wednesday.

As part of a plea deal, Atha Elizabeth Dunn, 36, was sentenced Wednesday to 100 years incarceration with all but one year and six months suspended on the combined five felonies, which occurred in December 2018 and into 2019. Dunn faced a total of 11 charges, including other drug-related offenses and credit card fraud.

According to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Adam Stanley, beginning in December, local and state law enforcement officers began a series of several controlled buys through the use of a confidential informant. Through these operations, the informant generally would contact Dunn before being directed by the defendant to come to her Madison Heights residence to receive the varying amounts of meth.

Four of the five buys occurred in December and the last occurred Jan. 4, 2019. According to Stanley, as the operations continued, the confidential informant was provided varying amounts of money in order to buy anywhere from roughly 1 gram of meth to more than 14 grams which was purchased Dec. 12, 2018.