'Major' Lynchburg drug dealer gets 30-year sentence

A Lynchburg man was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for distributing "large quantities" of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, federal prosecutors said.

Quentin Lowell Horsley, 38, was convicted in March of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 100 grams or more of heroin, U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh's office said in a news release. Horsley also was convicted of four counts of distribution of cocaine.

The prosecutor's office called Horsley a "major" drug dealer, saying he managed a network of more than 17 drug dealers in the Lynchburg region.

The conspiracy was so large, the prosecutor's office said, that one co-conspirator wrote to Horsley in a text message, “when you wait, you make the whole city wait.”

Lynchburg police, executing search warrants at residences used by Horsley and his co-conspirators, found nearly two kilograms of cocaine, nearly a kilogram of heroin and more than three kilograms of methamphetamine — combined, the drugs have a street value of more than $1 million, the prosecutor's office said.

Lynchburg police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean M. Welsh prosecuted it.