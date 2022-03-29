Man accused of manslaughter, DUI in Bedford fatal wreck granted bond

BEDFORD — A Roanoke County man facing charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence in connection with a May 2021 wreck that killed a Bedford County woman and injured two others was granted a $30,000 secured bond Tuesday.

Jonathan David Larsen, 29, was arrested on March 15, court and jail records show, and appeared in Bedford County Circuit Court on Tuesday seeking a release on bond while awaiting trial. He is charged with one count each of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and DUI and two counts of maiming a person while driving intoxicated.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Lawrence Steele said the late-night May 22, 2021 wreck on U.S. 221 in Bedford County involved a Chevy Tahoe driven by Larsen, which crossed the highway's center line and striking another vehicle. A couple, Paul and Janet Seal, and their grandchild were in the other vehicle, Steele said.

Janet Seal had very significant injuries on scene and was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital, Steele said. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the chest, he said.

Paul Seal had significant cuts to the scalp and multiple fractures, among other injuries, said Steele. He still can't walk and he has to use a motorized scooter and had a ramp installed at his home, according to Steele.

The grandchild suffered a large laceration to the scalp, other head injuries and fractures, Steele said.

The vehicle Larsen drove was registered to a local church, Steele said. An unopened bottle of liquor and a device for smoking marijuana was found in the vehicle, said Steele.

When questioned by law enforcement Larsen said he previously had played all day at a charity golf tournament and admitted to having "a bucket of beer" earlier.

"We're dealing with a very serious crime here," Steele said.

Larsen's blood was tested and indicated "very recent usage" of marijuana, Steele said.

Matthew Pack, Larsen's defense attorney, called three friends of Larsen to testify during the bond hearing Tuesday. Dale Sides, founder of Liberating Ministries for Christ International, testified Larsen moved from Minnesota to the Bedford area in February 2021 to study ministry, the two traveled for international outreaches and the defendant has shown "exemplary" behavior.

Sides testified he has noticed in Larsen since the wreck "a serious deepening of his character," and he has spiritually sought and received help for his issues. Larsen was living in Bedford but had relocated to an apartment in the Bonsack area, according to friends' testimony.

Larsen's boss testified Larsen was hired in February 2021 and has been been a responsible, model employee with "very above normal" mechanical aptitude. He said in court alcohol use has not affected Larsen's work performance and the defendant's job awaits him if released while awaiting trial.

Pack presented Judge James Updike a report on the crash that Pack said had a highlighted portion of a Virginia state trooper's statement that Larsen did not appear to be drunk when questioned. Referring to the report, Pack said Larsen was tired from the charity golf event and there is some indication he fell asleep.

There is nothing in the report about excessive speed or an "aggravated" intent on his client's part, Pack argued. He requested a secured bond of $10,000 and said Larsen has no previous criminal history.

For 10 months from the wreck to the arrest while the investigation has been ongoing, Larsen remained in the area and "has done nothing but go to his job" and done all his attorney has asked, Pack said. He asked that Larsen be allowed to return to his life as the case is being litigated.

As part of his conditional bond, Updike ordered that Larsen not operate any motor vehicles. A trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 20.

