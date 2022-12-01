Man accused of murder in Forest woman's death extradited to Virginia

The defendant in a Bedford County murder case who is accused of strangling a Forest woman in October has been extradited to Virginia from North Carolina.

Trenton David Mills Frye, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Katlyn Lyon Montgomery.

Bedford Commonwealth's Attorney Wes Nance confirmed the Bedford County Sheriff's Office transported Frye on Nov. 30 to Virginia, and Frye is held without bond at Blue Ridge Regional Jail's Amherst facility.

Frye is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 4 in Bedford General District Court, jail and court records show.

Search warrant affidavits filed Oct. 17 in Bedford Circuit Court state law enforcement, in the course of investigating the death of Montgomery, 28, became aware she recently was in a relationship with Frye, of Greensboro, North Carolina. Montgomery was found unresponsive in an apartment at 1060 Madison View Drive in Forest on Oct. 7 and Lynchburg General Hospital physicians noted markings on her neck consistent with being strangled, according to search warrant documents.

Montgomery died Oct. 8, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office has said. Her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy by Dr. Amy Tharp, who advised strangulation could not be ruled out as a cause, according to court documents.

Investigators learned Montgomery recently ended the relationship with Frye and the two were arguing over text messages the night of Oct. 6 and into the early morning of Oct. 7, search warrant documents state.

Frye denied having knowledge of where Montgomery was residing when contacted in North Carolina by Bedford investigators and on Oct. 13 law enforcement received data from Frye’s cellphone that showed it transmitted to a tower at Ashwood Park Road in Forest at 10:19 p.m. Oct. 6, about a mile from Montgomery's apartment, search warrant documents state.

On Oct. 13, investigators interviewed Frye’s employer, who advised he did not work the night of Oct. 6 or Oct. 7, according to court documents. Frye was identified as a suspect through a joint investigation between the sheriff’s office and the FBI and was taken into custody without incident Oct. 20 in Greensboro, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has said.