Man acquitted in shooting that injured Lynchburg drug informant

A Chase City man was acquitted Tuesday of attempted murder and aggravated malicious wounding against a man who law enforcement said previously bought drugs from him for police investigations.
Darrion Romane Reynolds, 35, was also charged with maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, using a firearm in a felony and shooting a firearm in Lynchburg city limits from the July 2018 shooting.
Reynolds was among three men selling drugs to a confidential informant in the summer of 2017, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Pflieger said at Reynolds’ jury trial in Lynchburg Circuit Court. The informant would work with Lynchburg police to record evidence of drug deals in exchange for charges against him being dropped, and he helped get evidence to indict all three of the men he was buying from.
Reynolds was indicted on cocaine charges in the spring of 2018 and was let out of jail on bond, Pflieger said. A little over a month later, officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Early Street to find the informant had been shot several times in the torso.
He was taken to the hospital, and despite severe injuries, dangerous complications and lasting injury, he survived to be able to testify in court Monday. He said from the stand that a woman texted him the night of July 4 into July 5 to meet up at an address nearby, which turned out to be an abandoned building.
After calling the woman with no response and getting into his car to leave, the man said he heard several gunshots and felt himself get hit, which sent his car off the road into a ditch and strike a parked truck nearby.
The man said someone then walked up to his passenger side door, called him a snitch, pointed a revolver at him and pulled the trigger. After the gun merely made a clicking sound, he said, the other man ran.
Law enforcement testified the informant, badly injured but still conscious at the scene, said he knew the shooter was someone he “snitched on” but couldn’t give a name. When given a photo lineup later, the informant immediately picked out Reynolds as the shooter.
Reynolds’ attorney, Scott DeBruin, questioned how his client was the identified suspect, pointing out to the jury that the informant was tested to have four different types of drugs in his system before he was hospitalized.
DeBruin said police jumped to focus on Reynolds in their investigation and suggested him as a suspect when asking the informant who shot him.
After a full day of hearing evidence Monday and just under two hours of deliberation on Tuesday, the jury acquitted Reynolds of all charges.
Records indicate he’s still held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center and has other pending drug and firearm charges.