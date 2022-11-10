Man arrested in Lynchburg store robbery

Lynchburg police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at the Sunshine Market on Pollard Street last month.

Lamont Duan Wilkins, 55, is charged with robbery, use of a firearm in a felony and brandishing a firearm.

He is held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

At 1:50 p.m. Oct. 10, officers responded to the store at 200 Pollard St. for a robbery and attempted to locate the male suspect, who already had fled on foot, police previously said in a news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott with the Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.