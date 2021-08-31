 Skip to main content
Man arrested on murder charge after Evington shooting
breaking top story

Matthew Isaac Critchley

A Gretna man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder from a Sunday-night shooting that killed a man at his home in Evington, authorities said.

Matthew Isaac Critchley, 19, also is charged with using a firearm in a felony. He is being held at the Campbell County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lawrence Keith Taylor’s home on Buffalo Lane at about 10:21 p.m. Sunday for calls that someone had been shot, according to a news release from the agency.

Taylor died, and deputies arrested Critchley “after a thorough investigation,” the news release states. Jail records indicate he was taken there Monday afternoon.

