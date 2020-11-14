Man charged after Campbell County fire, death of woman

A Lynchburg man has been charged with second-degree murder following a woman's death and a related fire in Campbell County.

Johnathan E. Ayscue, 37, of Lynchburg, was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged in the death of Laura Allen, also of Lynchburg.

Allen's remains were found inside a residence in the 5700 block of Wards Road in Campbell County on Friday, the Campbell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release issued Saturday. Officers found Allen's body while responding to a fire at the residence at about 2:30 a.m.

According to the release, the house that was the site of the fire and where Allen's remains were found previously had been vacant and was being remodeled. A joint investigation involving the sheriff's Office and Campbell County Fire Marshal determined Ayscue and Allen, 38, had been inside the residence the morning of the fire and that the two were involved in a romantic relationship.

Allen's death and the fire were a result of foul play, investigators determined.

Ayscue, of 1415 Fillmore St., may face additional charges related to the incident, the sheriff's office said in the release.

The investigation is ongoing. Those who may have information about the incident are asked to call the sheriff's office at (434) 332-9580 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Citizens also can enter tips online at http://p3tips.com or using the P3 app.

