Man charged with attempted murder after Lynchburg shooting

A Lynchburg man was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder Tuesday in connection with a Cabell Street shooting the night before.

Brent Jaylen Moses, 19, is also charged with reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in a public place and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a shots-fired call around the 500 block of Cabell Street at 9:39 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the department.

They “eventually” found a man suffering from a gunshot wound LPD said was non-life-threatening, the release states, along with signs that vehicles in the area were shot as well.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Det. Davis at (434) 455-6166, Crime Stoppers (888) 798-5900, or enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com.

Records indicate Moses is being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.