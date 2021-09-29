Man charged with attempted murder, arson from Altavista blaze

An Altavista man was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and arson from a fire earlier this month, police said.
Paul Daniel Martinez, 59, was arrested by officers with the Staunton Police Department on warrants taken out by the Altavista Police Department, according to a Facebook post from the Altavista Police Department.
He’s facing two charges of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of burning personal property and burning a residence.
Altavista police and the Campbell County Fire Marshal’s Office have been investigating the cause of a Sept. 7 fire in the town, according to the post.
Martinez is held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail in Staunton, according to the Altavista Police Department. A court date for him in Campbell County has not yet been scheduled.
— Rachel Mahoney
