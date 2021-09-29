 Skip to main content
Man charged with attempted murder, arson from Altavista blaze
Man charged with attempted murder, arson from Altavista blaze

An Altavista man was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and arson from a fire earlier this month, police said.

Paul Daniel Martinez, 59, was arrested by officers with the Staunton Police Department on warrants taken out by the Altavista Police Department, according to a Facebook post from the Altavista Police Department.

He’s facing two charges of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of burning personal property and burning a residence.

Altavista police and the Campbell County Fire Marshal’s Office have been investigating the cause of a Sept. 7 fire in the town, according to the post.

Martinez is held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail in Staunton, according to the Altavista Police Department. A court date for him in Campbell County has not yet been scheduled.

— Rachel Mahoney

