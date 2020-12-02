Man charged with Bedford Middle School arson declared competent for trial

BEDFORD — A man charged with arson of the old Bedford Middle School building is mentally competent to stand trial, a judge determined Wednesday.

Daniel Jared Flint, 22, of Bedford, has been in jail since his Feb. 14 arrest on charges of burglary and arson.

The building, which is slated to become apartments, caught fire early in the morning on Jan. 23 and firefighters battled the blaze for much of the day.

Court documents indicate Flint’s mother relayed to Flint’s parole officers that he told her he’d set fire to the school, where he was once a student.

Bedford County Public Defender Michael Lonchar requested a mental health evaluation of his client in September, according to Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance. Flint’s evaluation was delayed in part by pandemic-related issues, Nance said following the hearing.

The forensic examiner who conducted the evaluation found Flint to be competent to stand trial, and Lonchar didn’t contest those findings in Bedford General District Court. Judge Randy Krantz signed off on the findings at Wednesday’s hearing.

Flint underwent a similar evaluation in years past, when he was facing charges of shooting at moving cars, of which he was later convicted.