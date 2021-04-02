Man charged with Bedford Middle School arson scheduled for plea

A Bedford County man was indicted Friday on charges of arson and statutory burglary of the former Bedford Middle School building last year and was immediately scheduled to enter a plea in June.

Daniel Jared Flint, 22, was arrested on those charges a few weeks after a huge fire destroyed much of the building on Jan. 23, 2020. He has been in jail since.

He last appeared in Bedford General District Court in early March to waive a preliminary hearing, so his charges proceeded directly to the grand jury’s meeting on Friday.

The building is slated for redevelopment into apartments, and developers with Waukeshaw Development Inc. broke ground in late January to start work on the building and its charred shell.

Court records indicate Flint is scheduled to enter a plea on June 1.

Also among those indicted Friday in Bedford Circuit Court was Neil Anthony Spencer, a Roanoke man facing charges of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence.

The charges stem from what prosecutors said was a methamphetamine-induced crash July 3 in Moneta that killed Spencer's passenger and left the Jeep he was driving ablaze.