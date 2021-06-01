Man charged with Bedford Middle School arson to receive further mental health evaluation

BEDFORD — A Bedford man accused of arson from the 2018 fire that destroyed the old Bedford Middle School building will receive a mental health evaluation before his case moves forward, a judge decided Tuesday.

Daniel Jared Flint, 22, also faces a charge of statutory burglary in connection with the Jan. 23 incident. He was arrested weeks later, after his mother reported to his parole officers he’d told her he started the fire, court documents state.

Firefighters responded to the building at about 3 a.m. and crews from at least four local fire departments spent most of the day working to extinguish it. No one was injured in the blaze.

Investigators found evidence of fire accelerants in different parts of the building, officials said at the time of Flint’s arrest, and motion-activated surveillance cameras captured him entering the building before 2 a.m.

Court documents state Flint used to go to school there, “hated the building and wanted it to burn.”

The building was, and still is, slated to become apartments, although developers have said the fire has forced changes to the original layout plan. Developers broke ground at the site early this year and expect work there to continue well into 2022.